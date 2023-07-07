Rockland Trust Co. Sells 134 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $113.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

