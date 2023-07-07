Rockland Trust Co. Has $901,000 Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,165 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $46.94 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $47.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

