Rockland Trust Co. Has $683,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,512,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

NYSE:GPC opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

