Rockland Trust Co. Has $535,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

