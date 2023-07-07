Rockland Trust Co. Has $1.25 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

