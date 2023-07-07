Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $221.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $226.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

