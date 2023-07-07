Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 58,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.37 and a one year high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

