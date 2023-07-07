Rob Orgel Sells 19,065 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) COO Rob Orgel sold 19,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $565,658.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,875 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,851.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rob Orgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Rob Orgel sold 3,811 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $119,284.30.

On Thursday, April 13th, Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,184. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.23 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

