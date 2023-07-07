RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZFree Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0971 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RMMZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.09. 30,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMMZ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Dividend History for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:RMMZ)

