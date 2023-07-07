Richelieu Hardware Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

TSE:RCH opened at C$40.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$33.63 and a 52 week high of C$45.87.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$403.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$376.90 million. Richelieu Hardware had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 21.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.0866534 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCH shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

