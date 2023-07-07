RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,610 ($33.13) and last traded at GBX 2,626 ($33.33). Approximately 21,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 43,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,664 ($33.81).

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,426.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,415.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 943.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

