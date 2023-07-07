RFG Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 15.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc. owned about 1.46% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $18,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 77,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,810. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.44. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

