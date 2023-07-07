Reviewing American International (AMIH) & Its Competitors

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Free Report) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American International to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -19.37% -36.05% -2.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $565.41 million $14.46 million 308.12

This table compares American International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 208 949 1630 67 2.55

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 94.18%. Given American International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

American International peers beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

