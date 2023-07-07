Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,053 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Guggenheim upped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.86. 842,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,409. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

