Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,381 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 256.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,381 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.3% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,986,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.80. 52,039,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,323,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $880.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.95.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

