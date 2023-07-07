Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,382 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.77. The stock had a trading volume of 644,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

