Redwood Investments LLC Reduces Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $39,588,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASR traded up $4.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.00. 21,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,727. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $179.01 and a fifty-two week high of $314.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 39.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $5.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on ASR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

