Redwood Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,133,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ingevity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Ingevity by 4.4% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ingevity by 409.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ingevity by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 3.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

NYSE:NGVT traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.83. 54,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,565. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.87. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $46.52 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

