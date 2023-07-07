Redwood Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PI. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,981,000 after purchasing an additional 59,015 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth $1,623,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $1,298,000.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 371 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,955.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,955.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $32,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 44,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $2,599,706. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.11. 111,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -122.77 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.74. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

