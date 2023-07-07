Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98,761 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.63% of H&E Equipment Services worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 3.5 %

HEES stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 97,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,671. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.42.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.