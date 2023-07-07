Redwood Investments LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.06. The stock had a trading volume of 607,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,516. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.49. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.