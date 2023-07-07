Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MSCI by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in MSCI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in MSCI by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $473.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,055. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.95.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

