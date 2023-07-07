ReddCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $621.23 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 43.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 72.7% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $621.23 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00320257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018118 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

