Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.35. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 315,774 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Recon Technology Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70.
About Recon Technology
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
