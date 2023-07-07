Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.35. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 315,774 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Recon Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

