Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Boosted by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.