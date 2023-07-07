Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 0.7% of Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after purchasing an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. 1,296,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766,801. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91.

The company also recently declared a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 216.20%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

