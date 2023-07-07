Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.39

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and traded as high as $4.43. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 989,090 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RYAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $278.06 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Insider Activity

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, SVP Joshua C. Hicks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,196.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas I. Morgan acquired 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,938.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua C. Hicks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,196.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 102,195 shares of company stock worth $450,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,535,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 342,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 253,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 717,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,332,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

See Also

