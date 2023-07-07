RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

RDCM opened at $9.59 on Monday. RADCOM has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.75 million, a P/E ratio of -119.86 and a beta of 0.85.

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. On average, analysts expect that RADCOM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in RADCOM by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in RADCOM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

