Qtum (QTUM) Market Capitalization Achieves $289.36 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00009107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $289.36 million and $46.62 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,869.29 or 0.06161751 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,729,183 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

