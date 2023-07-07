Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ingersoll Rand Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $63.56 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after buying an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after buying an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

