PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC reduced its position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 113.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $39,277.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,698 shares of company stock worth $1,272,203. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PubMatic Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $893.37 million, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.85. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Stories

