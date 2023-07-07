PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.17

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and traded as high as $8.54. PTT Exploration and Production Public shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1,594 shares.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Trading Up 22.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02.

About PTT Exploration and Production Public

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of petroleum in Thailand and internationally. It is also involved in the gas pipeline transportation business; investment funding; and the provision of petroleum-related technology, human resource support, treasury center, technology, and solar power businesses, as well as renewable energy and related activities.

