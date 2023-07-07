Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 985.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.30. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,654,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,345,000 after buying an additional 168,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,307,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

