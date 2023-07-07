ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Down 6%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.68 and last traded at $58.31. 3,984,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 3,047,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,010.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,481.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

