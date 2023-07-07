Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $325,525.44 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $325,525.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,478,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,882,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PCOR traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 775,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

