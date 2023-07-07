Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $82.00 at Piper Sandler

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

PFG has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

