Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.00

Shares of Precious Metals And Mng Unt (TSE:MMP.UN – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.00 and traded as high as C$2.07. Precious Metals And Mng Unt shares last traded at C$2.06, with a volume of 8,401 shares trading hands.
Precious Metals And Mng Unt Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$23.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.98.
Precious Metals And Mng Unt Company Profile
Precious Metals and Mining Trust is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Sentry Investments Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies in Metals and Mining sector. The fund invests in value stocks of small capitalization companies. The fund employs fundamental analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach focusing on factors like use of computer based research incorporating and rating a number of factors including profitability, liquidity, operating and administrative costs, cash flow and management.
