Pollux Coin (POX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $92.89 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $92.89 million and $462,746.87 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00006125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s genesis date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.83888735 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $408,159.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

