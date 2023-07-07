Pocket Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $356,659.89 (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $26.52 million and approximately $356,659.89 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

