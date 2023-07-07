PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares in the company, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.09 million, a P/E ratio of 209.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

