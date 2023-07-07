PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSFree Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares in the company, valued at $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.09 million, a P/E ratio of 209.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSFree Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

