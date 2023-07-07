Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.55

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.55 and traded as high as C$14.90. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 11,492 shares changing hands.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$364.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.22% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of C$142.74 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9549839 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Increases Dividend

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

