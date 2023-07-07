Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $837,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,056 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,377,000 after purchasing an additional 579,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,364,000 after purchasing an additional 571,850 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

