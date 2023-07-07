Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $1.89 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 56,490 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $133.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

