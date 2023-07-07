Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MHI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. 75,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,080. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 626.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 215,633 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 783.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 173,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 153,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 112,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 91,957 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

