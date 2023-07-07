Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE PHD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 70,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.64.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
