Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PHD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 70,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,240. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.