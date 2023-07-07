Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.83

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.83 and traded as high as $59.59. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 199,710 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
