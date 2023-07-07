Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.83

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.83 and traded as high as $59.59. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $58.77, with a volume of 199,710 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,582.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Free Report)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.