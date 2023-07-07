Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.92.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,206. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.