Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.92.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.39. 973,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476,636. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

