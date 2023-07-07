Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Shares Up 2.6%

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 15,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

