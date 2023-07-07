Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.42

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.42 and traded as low as $43.00. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 19,652 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Financial Services

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $104,418.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Tulaney acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,598. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,815 shares of company stock valued at $145,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

